Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Turn Severe; IMD Sounds Alert for Andhra, Odisha Coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and adjoining South Odisha coasts as Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ intensifies over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued at 4 AM on Monday, Cyclone Montha (pronounced Mon-Tha) was centered near latitude 11.7°N and longitude 85.5°E — about 600 km east-southeast of Chennai, 680 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 710 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The storm is moving west-northwestwards at a speed of around 16 kmph and is projected to cross the Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28. Wind speeds during landfall are expected to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Coastal States

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha from October 27–29.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy showers today and tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh & Yanam will see rainfall intensify from today, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) expected on October 28.

Odisha will also face very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in southern districts on October 28 and 29.

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar may experience moderate to heavy rains in the following days.

Wind and Sea Warnings

Strong gale winds reaching 80–100 kmph are expected over the Bay of Bengal by tonight, gradually extending towards the Andhra and Odisha coasts.

Along the Andhra Pradesh coast , wind speeds may reach 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph by October 28 evening.

Along the Odisha coast , winds may touch 70–80 kmph .

The sea condition will remain very rough to high, with waves likely to inundate low-lying coastal areas.

A storm surge of about 1 metre above astronomical tide could flood low-lying regions of coastal Andhra and Yanam.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 29 and urged those already out to return immediately.

Expected Impacts

Authorities have warned of potential damage to thatched houses, power and communication lines, and standing crops, especially paddy and banana plantations. Waterlogging, landslides, and road disruptions are expected in low-lying and hilly areas.

Residents in vulnerable coastal regions have been urged to move to safer shelters and avoid travel during the storm. Tourism, offshore operations, and surface transport services are also likely to be restricted.

Depression over Arabian Sea

Meanwhile, a separate weather system over the east-central Arabian Sea has developed into a depression, located about 810 km west-southwest of Mumbai. The system is expected to move southeastwards in the next 24 hours. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Gujarat are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till October 28.

Strong winds up to 65 kmph and rough sea conditions are likely along the west coast. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea.

No Direct Impact on Northeast India

According to the IMD bulletin, Cyclone Montha is not expected to have a direct impact on the Northeastern states. The storm system is projected to weaken as it moves inland across central and eastern India after landfall.

However, light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur in parts of southern Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura around October 29–30, due to moisture incursion from the system’s remnants.

No heavy rainfall, flooding, or strong wind hazard is anticipated for Assam or other northeastern states at this stage.

IMD has not issued any weather warning for the Northeast, though the situation will continue to be monitored for any secondary effects later in the week.

