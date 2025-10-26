Weather Alert: Cyclone Threat on Bay of Bengal; Northeast India to See Rain, Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings as a deep depression over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies, with a separate depression over the east-central Arabian Sea. While the Bay of Bengal system poses a severe threat to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Northeast India is expected to experience rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in the coming days.

Bay of Bengal: Severe Cyclonic Storm Expected

As of 5:30 PM IST on October 26, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal was located near 11.4°N, 86.6°E, approximately 670 km west of Port Blair. The system is moving west-northwest at 8 kmph, and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 12 hours, becoming a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning. Landfall is likely along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, with maximum winds of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Rainfall & Wind Alerts for Coastal States:

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas are forecast along Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Odisha. Coastal flooding, damage to crops, trees, and infrastructure, and storm surge of about 1 metre above tide may occur in low-lying areas.

Fishermen Warning: Fishing operations are suspended in the Bay of Bengal till October 29.

Arabian Sea: Depression Over East-Central Region

The depression over the east-central Arabian Sea is moving southwards at 7 kmph and is expected to move southeastwards over the next 24 hours.

Rainfall & Wind Alerts: Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall and strong winds. Rough to very rough seas are expected, and fishing activities along the west coast are suspended till October 27.

Northeast India: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Temperature Changes

While the cyclones are far from the Northeast, their influence is being felt in the region due to easterly and northeasterly winds.

Rainfall Outlook (Oct 26–30): Day 1–2: Light rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, with dry weather in Tripura. Day 3–4: Light rain likely at most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, isolated over Manipur. Day 5: Light to moderate rain over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, with isolated heavy showers possible. Tripura and Manipur may see light rain in isolated areas.

Thunderstorm & Lightning: Day 1: Isolated thunderstorm and lightning expected in Assam. Day 4–5: Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and isolated places in Manipur. Isolated heavy rain may occur in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Guwahati Forecast: Day 1–2: Morning fog or mist, partly cloudy later; max 33°C / min 22°C. Day 3: Partly cloudy to generally cloudy, max 33°C / min 22°C. Day 4–5: Light rain or one-two spells of thundershowers, max 33–34°C / min 22°C. Day 6–7: Few spells of rain or thundershowers, max 28–33°C / min 23°C; partly cloudy skies with intermittent rain later.

Temperature Trends: Day temperatures are above normal in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Manipur, and normal in Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura. Night temperatures are above normal in Assam and Meghalaya and normal in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Public Advisory for Northeast India

Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms.

Secure loose objects and take precautions against gusty winds.

Monitor local weather bulletins and be prepared for sudden showers or lightning.

Traffic may be disrupted in urban areas due to waterlogging or temporary flooding.

Summary:

While the cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and the depression in the Arabian Sea primarily threaten coastal states, Northeast India will experience the indirect effects through isolated to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming week. Authorities have urged residents in affected regions to stay alert, follow weather advisories, and take precautions against sudden weather changes.

