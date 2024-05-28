Cyclone 'Remal': Deep Depression over Bangladesh Moves East-Northeastwards

The deep depression over Bangladesh caused by the cyclonic storm 'Remal' has been advancing east-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours, stated the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
As of 2330 hrs IST on May 27, 2024, the cyclone was centered over Bangladesh near latitude 24.0°N and longitude 90.5°E. This places it approximately 190 km north-northeast of Mongla, 120 km west-southwest of Srimangal, and just 30 km northeast of Dhaka.
Meteorologists predict that the deep depression will continue its east-northeastward trajectory, gradually weakening into a depression within the next six hours.