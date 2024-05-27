Cyclonic Storm "Remal" Weakens into Deep Depression over Bangladesh

Cyclonic Storm "Remal" (pronounced as "Re-Mal"), which had been posing a threat to Bangladesh, has weakened into a Deep Depression.
Over the past six hours, the storm has shifted east-northeastwards at a speed of 20 kmph. As of 2030 hrs IST on May 27, 2024, the center of the Deep Depression was located over Bangladesh, near latitude 23.7°N and longitude 90.2°E.
It is positioned approximately 150 km north-northeast of Mongla, 170 km west-southwest of Srimangal, and 20 km west-southwest of Dhaka.
The system is expected to continue its northeastward trajectory and gradually weaken further into a Depression over the next 12 hours.