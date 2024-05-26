Cyclone 'Remal' Intensifies, Expected to Make Landfall by May 26 Midnight

In an interview with ANI, Dutta stated, "The cyclone 'Remal' has been advancing towards the North Bay at a speed of 13 km/h over the past six hours. Currently, it is located southwest of Khepupara, Bangladesh, with wind speeds of 95-105 km/h. The cyclone is projected to move northward, crossing the region between Sagar Island and Khepupara at midnight, with peak wind speeds of 110-120 km/h and gusts up to 135 km/h."