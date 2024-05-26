Cyclone 'Remal' Intensifies, Expected to Make Landfall by May 26 Midnight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding the cyclonic storm 'Remal,' which is anticipated to escalate into a severe cyclonic storm. IMD scientist Somenath Dutta reported that the storm is expected to make landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal around midnight on May 26, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 km/h, gusting up to 135 km/h.
In an interview with ANI, Dutta stated, "The cyclone 'Remal' has been advancing towards the North Bay at a speed of 13 km/h over the past six hours. Currently, it is located southwest of Khepupara, Bangladesh, with wind speeds of 95-105 km/h. The cyclone is projected to move northward, crossing the region between Sagar Island and Khepupara at midnight, with peak wind speeds of 110-120 km/h and gusts up to 135 km/h."
Dutta added that an alert has been issued for coastal areas of West Bengal. Squally winds are expected to prevail this evening, reaching speeds of 65 km/h in Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, and East Medinipur. These winds are likely to intensify tonight, reaching 70-80 km/h and gusting up to 90 km/h, before beginning to decrease from the evening of May 27.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for North and South 24 Parganas, while extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Hoogly, Howrah, Kolkata, and East Medinipur, according to Dutta.
The cyclonic storm with a speed of 16 kmph during past 06 hours, slightly intensified further and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 26th May, 2024 over the same region near latitude 21.1°N and longitude 89.2°E about 130 km east-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 140 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 140 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal) and 160 km south-southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh). The minimum distance from the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coastline is about 70 km.
It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight of today, the 26th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph. The Landfall process is likely to commence during next 2-3 hours.