Cyclone Tej To Turn Into "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" By Noon: IMD

Taking to X, IMD posted, "VSCS Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of 21st Oct over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm in the forenoon of 22nd Oct."