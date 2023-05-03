Cyclonic Circulation Likely to Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal, Is NE Safe?

Prasenjit Deb
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal (BOB) around May 6, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7.
The IMD said that it is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast BOB on May 8. Thereafter, on May 9, it may intensify into a cyclonic storm. Initially, it will move nearly northward from Southeast BOB towards Central BOB.
“At present we have not specified its path and maximum intensity and the area where it is likely to hit. Once the low-pressure area forms then we will provide detail information about its possible track, intensity and expected area to where the system would be expected to move. As of now, there is no such forecast for landfall over Indian coasts, only we are informing you that a cyclone is expected to develop and initial genesis will take place towards Southeast BOB, under its influence we are expecting squally weather with wind speed of 40-60 km/hr over southeast BOB from May 7 onwards. Thus, fishermen should not move towards southeast BOB and those who are there in the said locality should evacuate from the area before May. For the east coast, there is no such warning, no such alerts issued,” said the IMD during a press briefing by the Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
Mohapatra also stated that the system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.
Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Department, scientist, Sanjay Shaw said that it is not yet been ascertained yet that whether the above mentioned phenomenon would have an impact on northeastern India.
“I have not yet been told by the IMD division whether there will be any impact in the Northeast due to this phenomenon. IMD is monitoring the system,” Shaw told Pratidin Time.