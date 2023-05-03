Cyclonic Circulation Likely to Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal, Is NE Safe?

“At present we have not specified its path and maximum intensity and the area where it is likely to hit. Once the low-pressure area forms then we will provide detail information about its possible track, intensity and expected area to where the system would be expected to move. As of now, there is no such forecast for landfall over Indian coasts, only we are informing you that a cyclone is expected to develop and initial genesis will take place towards Southeast BOB, under its influence we are expecting squally weather with wind speed of 40-60 km/hr over southeast BOB from May 7 onwards. Thus, fishermen should not move towards southeast BOB and those who are there in the said locality should evacuate from the area before May. For the east coast, there is no such warning, no such alerts issued,” said the IMD during a press briefing by the Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.