Cyclonic Storms Ravage 47 Villages In Meghalaya

Cyclonic storms that hit parts of the Northeast on Thursday caused damages in various districts with over 1,000 houses in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district getting affected.

District officials said that despite severe storms, no casualties were reported. Preliminary reports suggested that around 47 villages were affected, the official informed.

“Prima facie, 47 villages in the district were affected in the storm from where the damages to houses were reported,” the official was quoted by PTI as saying.