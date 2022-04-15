Cyclonic Storms Ravage 47 Villages In Meghalaya

Cyclonic storms that hit parts of the Northeast on Thursday caused damages in various districts with over 1,000 houses in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district getting affected.
District officials said that despite severe storms, no casualties were reported. Preliminary reports suggested that around 47 villages were affected, the official informed.
“Prima facie, 47 villages in the district were affected in the storm from where the damages to houses were reported,” the official was quoted by PTI as saying.
Government properties including a Block Development Officer (BDO) office, a school, a public works department office and veterinary offices were among those destroyed in the storm.
The official further informed that all line departments had been deployed for clearance and restoration works in the affected villages.
The district deputy commissioner held an emergency meeting with the respective BDOs to assess the situation, added the official.