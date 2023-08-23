“Dawn of New India”, Lauds PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3's Successful Lunar Landing

Right after the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the lunar surface; Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg waved the tricolor and congratulated ISRO on achieving the feat.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi hailed the achievement made by ISRO and said that this marks a new dawn of new India.
PM Modi said, “No country has reached the South Pole of the moon before. With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there. When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India.”
"India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone. This success belongs to all of humanity.”
The Prime minister quoting in Hindi said, “Kabhi kaha jata tha chanda mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge chanda mama bass ek tour ke hain.” (Earlier we were told that the moon is very far away from us, now the time will come when children will say that the moon is just a tour away)
Meanwhile, ISRO Chief S Somanath applauded the team of scientists who were behind the mission’s success and thanked everyone for the mission.
He said, “We have achieved soft landing on moon. India is on the Moon". He also thanked the project director, mission operations executive, and other team members.
ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the lunar surface at around 6:04 pm IST on Wednesday. The countdown of the Vikram hovered at 150 metres, then 130 metres, 50 metres and decelerated as approached the moon's service before finally touching down on the lunar surface.
With this, India has become the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the Moon. India has also become the fourth country after US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.