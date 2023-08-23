India Creates History! Chandrayaan-3 Makes Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

All of the spacecraft that have landed on the Moon previously have landed in the equatorial region, either a few degrees of latitude north or a few degrees south of the lunar equator. NASA’s Surveyor 7 is the mission that went farthest from the equator in history, landing as far away as 50 degrees south of the equator.

It is not without reason that so many missions land near the equator. The terrain and temperature there are more welcoming, making the long and sustained operations of instruments easier. Also, the surface there is relatively smooth with very few steep slopes, hills and craters.