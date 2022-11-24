Lachit Divas: Panel discussion on Ignored Historiography of Assam's Assertion in Delhi

In continuation of the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan at New Delhi, a panel discussion on "Ignored Historiography of Assam's Assertion" was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The moderator of the discussion was Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Education Advisor of Government of Assam while the panelists were Prof. Rajib Handique of Gauhati University, eminent author Vikram Sampath, Associate Professor of Mangaldai College Dr. Sangeeta Gogoi, film maker and critic Rajesh Kumar Singh and actor and film maker Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The discussion focused mainly on the negligence suffered by regions like Assam, Northeast and other areas away from Delhi in the so called mainstream history or historiography of India.

One of the panelists, Vikram Sampath deliberated on this negligence that reasons like Assam and Northeast or South India have been suffering in the so called mainstream historiography of India. Substantiating his view he mentioned that in India young generations grow with the stories of Bhakhtiyar Khalji's military expeditions but unaware of his humiliating defeat in Kamrupa in the hands of King Prithu. He also referred to the appreciation, the indomitable spirit of Ahoms in Alamgirnama, an important Mughal historical document.

Dr. Sangita Gogoi in her speech spoke at length on the tradition of history writing and other socio-cultural superiority of the Ahoms compared to other societies of their contemporary India.

Sharing his views, Chandraprakash Dwivedi said that Borphukan ascended to Dolakaxoria Barua, Ghorabaruah and then to Borphukan with the duty of driving away the invading Mughals from the western frontier of their sacred homeland. There are many stories like Lachit in India which are still to be told through books, films and other popular culture, he added.