DCW Summons Twitter, Delhi Police Over Child Porn Content On Website

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued summons to Twitter and city police over the alleged availability of child pornography videos on the micro-blogging site.

Both Twitter and Delhi Police have been asked to respond to the summons by September 26.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for ₹ 20 to ₹ 30. This is horrific.”

Maliwal said that she asked Twitter as to how such videos are existing on the site and what their policies are to check such content are.

She further asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR to identify those involved in filming and uploading such videos as well as the victims and the accused.

Meanwhile, Twitter is yet to react to the summons.

It may be noted that protests erupted in the Chandigarh University campus in Punjab’s Mohali following allegations of obscene videos of several female students getting leaked. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had ordered a probe into the matter.