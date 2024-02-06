Deadly Fire Engulfs Firecracker Factory in Madhya Pradesh, 5 Dead, 40 Injured

A massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Bairagarh village, Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, on Tuesday, killing at least five persons and injuring 40 more. The rescue operation is underway, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on the scene with ambulances.
Rishi Garg, the Harda District Magistrate, stated that all of the injured have been admitted to the hospital, with a few in severe condition.
Some videos of the incident leaked on social media, showing a big inferno, intermittent explosions, and people fleeing for their lives.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke with the officials involved and asked for more information on the incident, according to an official.
The CM further ordered Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by helicopter.
According to the source, burn departments at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal, and the state capital's AIIMS have been asked to make required emergency measures.
Firefighters were also dispatched from Indore and Bhopal to combat the blaze.
The chief minister has also convened a meeting to discuss the issue, the official added.
According to media reports, the explosions were so powerful that they caused tremors that could be felt nearby Seoni Malwa area of Narmadapuram.