Deadly Fire Erupts at Food Processing Unit in Delhi's Narela, Claiming 3 Lives

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries following a massive fire outbreak at a food processing unit in Narela, outer Delhi, on Saturday morning. The fire, which engulfed Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, specializing in processing dry moong dal, broke out around 3:38 am, trapping several workers inside.
Prompt response from the Delhi Fire Service saw 14 fire tenders rushed to the scene to combat the raging inferno. Despite rescue efforts, three fatalities were confirmed, identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42), all employees of the factory. Nine others were rescued and immediately transported to a nearby SHRC hospital for treatment.
Preliminary investigations by the authorities revealed that a gas leak in one of the pipelines, supplying burners used in roasting moong dal, triggered the blaze. Additionally, overheating of a compressor inside the factory led to an explosion, exacerbating the situation.
A case has been registered against the factory owners, Ankit Gupta and Vinay Gupta, as further investigation into the incident is underway.
This tragic event follows a recent fire outbreak at a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh industrial area, as well as a separate fire incident at an eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar along the Ring Road. These incidents underscore the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future.