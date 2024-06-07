Pune: Watchman Charred To Death, 42 Students Rescued After Fire at Institute Building
A massive fire broke out at a private institute building in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday night, claiming the life of the watchman, was asleep on the ground floor, while 42 students were successfully rescued.
Upon receiving the distress call, fire tenders swiftly responded, managing to extinguish the flames within 45 minutes.
Tragically, the watchman's charred remains were discovered amidst the aftermath. Thankfully, all 42 female students, situated on the ground floor, were safely evacuated by the fire brigade.
The fire originated on the first floor of the building, which housed the institute, and spread to the second floor, utilized as accommodation for female students. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries among the students.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.