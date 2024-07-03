Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 116

IG Shalabh Mathur confirmed, "So far, 166 deaths have been confirmed. 27 bodies are in the Etah mortuary and the rest are in Hathras. They have been sent for post-mortem to different places. We are working hard to ensure that the injured get the best possible treatment at the earliest. A case is being registered and the names of the people who took permission for the event will be added. Prima facie, it appears that there were more people than were allowed."