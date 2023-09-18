Deaths Of Soldiers In Anantnag Encounter Will Be Avenged: J&K Lt Guv

Amid the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the deaths of soldiers in the Anantnag encounter will be avenged.
Speaking at an event in Srinagar, L-G said, “We are committed to maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. We will avenge the deaths of our soldiers. Those involved will be given a befitting reply and will have to pay a heavy price. The whole country is standing with our brave soldiers today. I have no doubt in my mind that the people of Jammu and Kashmir also want to get rid of terrorism.”
“We all should take a pledge to defeat terrorism in the region and counter the challenges to security. The contribution of this region to creating a developed Bharat will be no less than any other state,” Sinha added.
It may be mentioned that two army officers and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to their injuries after an encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district last week.
The three martyrs have been identified as Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of J&K Police Humayun Bhat.
Later in the evening, L-G Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to the martyred. Expressing his grief, he posted on X, “Paid tributes to JKP’s DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief.”