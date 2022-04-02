Decision to Reduce Areas Under AFSPA in 3 NE States is Revolutionary: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed the move of the Centre of reducing areas under the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) from Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi on Saturday, the minister said that the Centre’s decision to reduce areas under AFSPA is a revolutionary decision. He said that with the withdrawal of AFSPA from the areas, it means that peace has returned to the areas.

He further stated, “For the first time, it feels that northeast has become the mainstream. We always used to hear that Northeast has to be connected to mainstream. Today I can say it is already mainstream of the country.”

“After Narendra Modi became the PM, the manner in which importance has been given to the Northeast to take it forward & the manner in which 'Look East' has been turned into 'Act East' & action began-as a result of this Northeast has entered into a transformational mode,” he added.

The minister further claimed that unlike Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, the border dispute with other states will also be resolved soon adding that now the tourists will be able to visit the state with a free mind without any fear.

