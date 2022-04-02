PM Modi, Nepal PM Hold Delegation-Level Talks in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that wide-ranging talks on the multifaceted partnerships are on the agenda.

This is Prime Minister Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office for the fifth time in July last year.

Deuba, who is accompanied by a high level delegation is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

Bagchi in a tweet said, "Working together to take India-Nepal relations to newer heights. The meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @SherBDeuba of Nepal gets underway. Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda.”

Earlier in the day, the Nepal PM paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Yesterday, Nepal Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, he met Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters in a courtesy meeting, the report stated.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today. India and Nepal are not just neighbours but are very close to each other even from religious, cultural, linguistic and historic viewpoints," Nadda said in a tweet.

PM Modi also extended a congratulatory message to Sher Bahadur Deuba soon after he won the Vote of Confidence in Nepal's Parliament. This was followed by a congratulatory telephonic conversation on 19 July 2021. The most recent meeting between PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba took place on November 2, 2021, on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow.

He has visited India several times, both when in and out of power. This will be his fifth visit to India as PM, with the last visit being in August 2018. The previous three visits took place in 2004, 2002 and 1996.

