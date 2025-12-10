Deepavali Inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Deepavali, India’s vibrant festival of lights, has officially been added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, marking a major global recognition of the country’s cultural depth and traditions.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the ongoing session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), being held at Delhi’s historic Red Fort from December 8 to 13— the first time India is hosting the committee meeting.

As the inscription was declared, the venue echoed with chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Performers in traditional attire took the stage as visuals of Deepavali celebrations illuminated large screens, creating a festive and emotional ambience.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, attending the session with the Indian delegation in traditional headgear, called the recognition a tribute to “the eternal human longing for renewal, peace, and the triumph of good.” He emphasized that Deepavali is not merely a festival but a timeless cultural experience passed down through generations.

Shekhawat highlighted the contribution of millions of artisans and potters whose craftsmanship keeps the festival’s traditions alive. The UNESCO honour, he said, comes with the responsibility to safeguard this heritage. He urged citizens to light “an extra lamp” this Deepavali—symbolizing gratitude, peace, shared humanity, and good governance.

With Deepavali’s inclusion, India now has 16 elements on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, alongside traditions such as the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba of Gujarat, yoga, Vedic chanting, and Ramleela.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the recognition, saying it will further enhance Deepavali’s global resonance. “Deepavali is deeply intertwined with our culture and ethos; it reflects the soul of our civilisation. This UNESCO recognition will help share the festival’s spirit with the world,” he wrote on social media.