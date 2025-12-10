PM Modi Says Nearly Rs 2,000 Cr Returned to Citizens Under ‘Your Money, Your Right’ Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the government’s “Your Money, Your Right” campaign has already helped ordinary citizens recover nearly Rs 2,000 crore that had been lying forgotten in various financial institutions.

The initiative, which began in October 2025, aims to reconnect people with money that slipped through the cracks over the years.

Sharing the update online, the Prime Minister said the movement was started so that people can easily claim what belongs to them. He urged citizens to check if they or their family members have any unclaimed deposits, insurance payouts, dividends or investments that may have gone unnoticed over the years. PM Modi described this as a chance for people to turn forgotten savings into new opportunities.

Here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity.



Take part in the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ movement! https://t.co/4Td6wyz99i@LinkedIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2025

The Prime Minister pointed out that an enormous amount of public money remains unclaimed across different financial institutions. Banks in India are currently holding about Rs 78,000 crore that no one has claimed. Insurance companies have around Rs 14,000 crore lying untouched, while mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and nearly Rs 9,000 crore worth of dividends also remain unpaid.

PM Modi said many people have been shocked by these figures, as they represent money that families had once saved but lost track of.

To simplify the process of tracing and reclaiming these funds, the government and financial regulators have set up dedicated online platforms: RBI’s UDGAM portal for unclaimed bank deposits, IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa for insurance-related claims, SEBI’s MITRA for mutual fund recoveries, and the Corporate Affairs Ministry’s IEPFA portal for unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that help desks and assistance camps have been set up in districts across India, including rural regions, so that everyone has a fair chance to reclaim what belongs to them. These efforts, he said, have already resulted in nearly Rs 2,000 crore returning to people’s accounts.

PM Modi urged citizens to check for any such unclaimed assets and also remind their relatives.

"Act now to claim what is yours and convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Your money is yours. Let us make sure that it finds its way back to you. Together, let us build a transparent, financially empowered and inclusive India!" he said.

Also Read: PM Modi to Visit Assam on Dec 20–21 to Inaugurate New Guwahati Terminal & Launch Namrup Plant