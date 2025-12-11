Def Leppard to Visit India for First Time in March 2026 with Three-City Rock Tour

Iconic British rock band Def Leppard will visit India for the first time with a three-city tour in March 2026. Promoted and produced by BookMyShow Live, the tour is set to be one of the biggest rock events the country has seen.

The tour will kick off in Shillong on March 25, 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), followed by Mumbai on March 27 at Jio World Garden, and Bengaluru on March 29 at NICE Grounds.

Tickets go on general sale at 12 PM (Noon) IST on Saturday, December 13, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Speaking about the tour, Joe Elliott said, “We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon!” Phil Collen added, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

BookMyShow Live’s Chief Business Officer, Live Events, Naman Pugalia, said the tour signals a new chapter for rock music in India. He described it as a landmark moment, bringing one of the world’s greatest arena rock bands to a rapidly growing audience of rock loyalists and strengthening India’s live entertainment landscape.

The India tour is part of Bandland On Tour, an expansion of BookMyShow Live’s rock and alternative music IP, Bandland, aiming to scale global-standard rock experiences across the country.

For over four decades, Def Leppard has remained a defining force in global rock, selling over 110 million albums and earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their albums Pyromania and Hysteria remain among the best-selling rock records of all time, featuring hits like “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Animal,” and “Foolin’.”

Their 2023–24 world tour with Mötley Crüe saw the bands perform across five continents, selling over 2.1 million tickets, including a sold-out show at Wembley Stadium. In 2023, Def Leppard also released Drastic Symphonies, an orchestral collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recorded at Abbey Road Studios to critical acclaim.

The Shillong concert is supported by Meghalaya Tourism, with The Circus as event partner.

