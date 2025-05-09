Media Advised to Refrain from Live Coverage of Defence Operations Amid Security Concerns

In light of heightened security operations, all media channels, digital platforms, and individuals have been strongly advised to avoid live coverage or real-time reporting of defence movements and anti-terror activities.

In a new circular Ministry of Defence warned that disclosing such sensitive or source-based information could compromise operational effectiveness and put lives at risk.

Citing past incidents such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, officials stressed the dangers posed by premature reporting during sensitive military operations.

As per Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are authorised during ongoing operations. Media stakeholders have been urged to maintain vigilance, exercise restraint, and uphold the highest standards of responsible journalism in the interest of national security.

