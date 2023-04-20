Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests Covid-19 Positive

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.

The defence minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, according to an official release.

A team of doctors have reportedly examined him and recommended him rest for a few days.

Rajnath Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after he tested positive for the virus.

Notably, India reported a total of 12,591 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, making a significant jump from yesterday’s tally of 10,542 cases.

Last week, the country had seen a declining graph in the past five days from April 15 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India recorded 7,633 on April 18, 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

The country's active cases increased to 65,286 which was 63,562 yesterday, the Union healthy ministry informed. Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent with a daily positivity rate of 5.46 per cent. Moreover, 10,827 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours.