Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Malaysia to Enhance Strategic Partnership

Minister Rajnath Singh will also call on the Prime Minister of Malaysia Mr YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Malaysia on July 10-11, 2023, with focus on further consolidating bilateral defence cooperation and Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

The Defence Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Defence Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, during which both the Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

Minister Rajnath Singh will also call on the Prime Minister of Malaysia YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit.

India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of Enhanced Strategic Partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

