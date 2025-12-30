Defence Ministry Signs Rs 4,666 Cr Contracts for CQB Carbines and Heavyweight Torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbine firearms and Heavy Weight Torpedoes, officials said. The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

Advertisment

As part of the initiative, over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbines along with accessories, valued at Rs 2,770 crore, will be procured from Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt. for the Indian Army and Navy. This move forms part of the government’s broader efforts to modernise defence equipment and enhance operational effectiveness under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

Described as a “cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal,” the CQB Carbine is designed for close combat, combining a compact build with a high rate of fire to ensure rapid, decisive action. The project is also expected to boost the economy, generate employment, and strengthen indigenous defence industries, particularly MSMEs involved in component manufacturing and raw material supply.

In addition, the Ministry signed a Rs 1,896 crore contract with WASS SubmarineSystems S.R.L., Italy for 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes and associated equipment for the Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in April 2028 and conclude by early 2030, enhancing the combat capabilities of the six submarines with advanced technological features.

“The acquisition underscores the government’s commitment to equipping the Indian Navy with state-of-the-art technology and niche capabilities,” the release stated.

In the financial year 2025-26, the Ministry of Defence has signed capital contracts worth Rs 1,82,492 crore aimed at modernising the Indian armed forces.

Also Read: Israeli Defence Company IWI May Begin LMG Supply to India Early Next Year