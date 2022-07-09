Delhi: 1 Miscreant Dead, 3 Arrested in Encounter with Police

One miscreant was been shot dead after an encounter took place between the police and three of his associates at Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Aakash alias Illu, resident of Kartar Nagar of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the three associates of the 23-year-old deceased has been arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the arrested trio has been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil.

Following the complaint of the snatching on July 8, the police team moved towards the Khadar area in search of suspects and reached deep in the jungle where they noticed the presence of about eight suspicious persons.

The police personnel disclosing their identity asked them to come out but suddenly they opened two fires upon the police team. Police personnel somehow saved themselves and again warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the request and again fired upon the police team. The police retaliated and one bullet hit one of the miscreants and he fell down. On the other hand, the other miscreants ran away taking advantage of the dark.

Injured Aakash was shifted to JPC hospital for the treatment. Later he was referred to LNJP hospital where he died during the treatment. One pistol and 2 empty cartridges were recovered from the scene of crime.

A case under Sections 186, 353, 332, 307 and 34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway.