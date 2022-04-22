Delhi: 2 Injured in Firing at Rohini Court Complex

Panic gripped at Rohini court complex in Delhi on Friday after a bullet was fired from a Nagaland police personnel’s service weapon.

Police said that the incident took place during a fight between clients of two advocates.

Police further informed that there were no casualties in the incident. Two persons sustained minor injuries.

A senior police officer said that there was a fight between the clients of two advocates. A Nagaland police personnel, who was on security duty, was trying to control the situation when a bullet was fired from his service weapon.

The officer informed that the bullet hit the ground and no one was injured adding that an investigation is underway to find out whether it was accidental firing or not.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said around 9.40 am a quarrel took place between two advocates Sanjeev Chaudhary, Rishi Chopra and a public person Rohit Beri outside the Rohini Court.

"During the scuffle they entered Court's Gate no 8, where they were thrashing each other," the DCP said.

At this time, a Constable of Nagaland Armed Police, deployed at the gate, intervened in the situation and a shot was fired pointing towards the ground.

Meanwhile, the work has stopped at the Rohini Court and the lawyers are planning to go on a strike.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Celebrates Bihu With Assamese Community In Itanagar