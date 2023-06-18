Delhi: 2 Sisters Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants

The police said that the accused had come to attack the victims' brother Lalit over the settlement of a loan. Lala, the brother of the two women said, "My elder brother, Lalit gave a loan to someone and yesterday he went to take it back where he had a heated argument with some people. He came back and we were sleeping when some people started knocking on our door at around 2.10 am. All my relatives, including my sisters, stayed in the same locality and I called them up for help. After sometime, all the attackers left. However, later, they returned, carrying weapons. They came to eliminate my brother, but my sisters came to rescue him and they shot them."