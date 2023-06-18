Delhi: 2 Sisters Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants

Following an argument over a loan, two sisters were shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early on Sunday.
The deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that the police had received a call at around 4.40 am in the R K Puram police station informing about some people shooting the caller's sisters.
He said that the main accused and his associate have been arrested by the police. "We received a PCR call around 4:40 am at RK Puram police station from a man stating that some people shot at his sisters at Ambedkar Basti," the deputy commissioner of police said.
Meanwhile, the identities of the victims were established as Jyoti (30) and Pinky (29). They died while undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.
The police said that the accused had come to attack the victims' brother Lalit over the settlement of a loan. Lala, the brother of the two women said, "My elder brother, Lalit gave a loan to someone and yesterday he went to take it back where he had a heated argument with some people. He came back and we were sleeping when some people started knocking on our door at around 2.10 am. All my relatives, including my sisters, stayed in the same locality and I called them up for help. After sometime, all the attackers left. However, later, they returned, carrying weapons. They came to eliminate my brother, but my sisters came to rescue him and they shot them."
Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident went viral soon after the incident where a group of four to five assailants can be seen hurling abuses before shooting at the women.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered his condolences to the family of the victims and accused the BJP-led Centre which controls the law and order in Delhi.
Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, they are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government. Today, if Delhi’s law and order was under AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest."