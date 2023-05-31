"No Regrets...": Delhi Murder Accused Sahil Tells Police

Sahil Khan, the 20-year-old boyfriend who was arrested for killing his 16-year-old girlfriend by mercilessly stabbing her multiple times and then crushing her head with a concrete slab, has said that he has no regrets about the incident.
The horrific incident had taken place on Sunday in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a video of which went viral on the internet showing Sahil repeatedly stabbing the girl 22 times before kicking her several times and proceeding to crush her head with a concrete slab, allegedly in a fit of rage over being ignored by the girl. The cold-blooded act was witnessed by dozens of passersby, none of whom came forward to stop the accused.
Following the incident, the accused Sahil Khan, who is an AC repairman, went absconding. However, police were able to catch him from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He was sent to police custody and during his interrogation overnight, he said that he had no regrets over the incident, informed the police on Tuesday.
According to the accused, the girl wanted to break up with him and was involved with a former boyfriend which got him enraged. He also claimed that the ex-boyfriend was a hooligan who he feared. The police said that Sahil was in a relationship with the girl for three years after which she ended it lately.
A police official was quoted by NDTV as saying, “He said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time.”
After committing the gruesome act, Sahil allegedly got rid of his weapon and his phone and took a bus to Bulandshahr, and went into hiding at his aunt’s place.
According to information received, the accused was drunk at the time of committing the crime. The victim girl was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday party when Sahil pinned her against a wall and stabbed her several times. A nearby CCTV camera recorded the entire incident which soon went viral on the internet.
In the footage, Sahil can be seen stabbing the teenage girl repeatedly and kicking her. He then picks up a concrete slab and attacks her multiple times, crushing her head with it before leaving from the scene. The accused again returns, picks up the slab and smashes her head as passersby watch on and do nothing.
The deceased girl’s body remained there for around 25 minutes before the police was called in. She had a total of 34 wounds on her body and her skull was ruptured, the police said.