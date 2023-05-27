Delhi: 4 Flights Diverted To Jaipur Due To Inclement Weather

As many as four flights coming to Delhi from different cities had to be diverted to Jaipur to heavy rainfall and bad weather conditions, airport officials informed on Saturday.
Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi were also affected on Saturday due to heavy rains and inclement weather conditions.
Authorities at the airport advised people to contact the airlines in order to keep updated about flight information.
A statement from Delhi Airport on Saturday read, "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information."
It may be noted that parts of Delhi-NCR received sudden heavy rains which were accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the sudden change in weather conditions is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions that North India has been witnessing.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning, reported ANI.