Goa-Bound Flight Diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar After Bomb Threat

A chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar following a bomb threat on Monday.

As per reports, Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat onboard the international flight via an email.

According to Jamnagar airport officials, the aircraft is under an isolation bay.

All passengers were de-boarded post-landing. A bomb squad and fire brigade teams reached the airport and thorough checking of the flight is underway.

Jamnagar airport director said, “Total 244 passengers onboard flight was landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation/security.”