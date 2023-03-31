Delhi: 6 Of Family Killed After Inhaling Poisonous Gas From Mosquito Coil

In a tragic turn of events, six persons of a family were found dead at their residence in the national capital after they inhaled poisonous gas emitted from overnight burning of mosquito repellant.

The family resided in the Shastri Park area in North East Delhi.

According to police, the family members died after they inhaled carbon monoxide that was produced due to the overnight burning of mosquito repellant while they were sleeping.

The toxic fumes caused the family members to lose consciousness and later death due to suffocation.

“It has been learnt that burning mosquito coil had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and later death due to suffocation,” said Joy Tirkey, DCP North East district.

It is natural to use mosquito repellent incense sticks at home, however, one should understand that some cheap and low-cost repellents are nothing but slow poison. While the approved and branded mosquito repellents are safe, there are many such that are made by fly by night operators and should be avoided.

Dr. Shampa Nag, Consultant of Caritas, said, “…when spurious and illegal players emerge, manufacturing and selling all kinds of mosquito repellents including incense sticks (agarbattis), which at times even have toxic ingredients like pesticides and other harmful chemicals. While it is essential to be protected from mosquito bites and possible dreadful diseases, it is sensible to use only government approved formulations & products. Information on appropriate personal protection measures should be widely & persistently promoted, amongst other strategies.”