Delhi: AAP Minister Resigns Citing Corruption Within Party

Delhi Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand tendered his resignation from both his ministerial position and membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday citing allegations of corruption within the party.
In a press conference announcing his decision, Anand expressed his reluctance to be associated with any corrupt practices, stating that continuing in his role had become untenable for him.
"I am a minister in the Delhi government, overseeing seven departments. Today, I am deeply disheartened to share my decision. I entered politics with the belief that 'if politics changes, the country will change,' as Arvind Kejriwal once said. However, politics may not have changed, but the politicians certainly have," Anand remarked during the press conference.
He lamented the apparent deviation of AAP from its founding principles, remarking, "Aam Aadmi Party was conceived from a movement against corruption, yet it now finds itself mired in corruption. Continuing to serve in this government as a minister would compromise my principles. Therefore, I am resigning from the party and my ministerial position, as I refuse to associate my name with corruption. I believe we lack the moral authority to govern."
Anand further criticized the treatment of Dalit MLAs and ministers within the party, alleging a lack of respect and representation for marginalized communities. "Despite the rhetoric of following Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideals, there is only lip service. Dalit representation is severely lacking in leadership positions, including among the 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP," he asserted.
Regarding his personal circumstances, Anand mentioned the raids conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) last November in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam. "After the recent developments, it became evident that maintaining my position was untenable. Merely appointing a Dalit minister for optics is insufficient," he added.
Anand, who represents the Patel Nagar assembly constituency, was elected to the Delhi assembly in 2020. He held multiple portfolios in the Kejriwal cabinet, including Social Welfare, SC and ST, Gurudwara elections, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Prior to his political career, Anand was a businessman and was notably associated with Arvind Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011.