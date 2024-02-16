Delhi: Alipur Market Fire Claims 11 Lives, Several Wounded

The number of people who died in the Dayal Market fire in Delhi's Alipur rose to 11 on Friday morning, according to officials.
As per officials from the Delhi fire services department, four other individuals, including a police constable, sustained injuries in the fire that erupted in Dayal market at approximately 5:30 pm.
The identities of the deceased have not been determined yet, and their bodies have been moved to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital, according to sources.
The four individuals who were injured have been named as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34), and Karambir, who is a constable with the Delhi police.
The fire department officials stated that the wounded individuals have been taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for medical care.
"The fire was in two paint and chemical godowns, resulting in the death of 11 persons and 4 injured," they said.
Based on eyewitness accounts, the fire started at approximately 5:30 pm on Thursday and engulfed approximately eight shops in the market in addition to the two warehouses.
An eyewitness named Sumit Bharadwaj stated, "The incident took place at around 5.30 pm. Everyone gathered here after hearing an explosion. We tried a lot to douse the fire. Around 7-8 fire tenders reached here and started the fire fighting operation."
As the market rescue efforts continue, a family member of a paint warehouse employee affected by the fire expressed worry.
"I have come here to search for my brother, Anil Thakur. I have not been able to find him. It was a paint factory. There is no information. His phone has been switched off since 5 pm," Sunil Thakur said.
The police have not yet verified the specific cause of the extensive fire incident and more details are awaited.