Union Minister VK Singh Visits Tripura, Meets CM Manik Saha

The union minister is on a three-day visit to Tripura. On Monday, Singh extensively toured Dhalai district to see the progress of the ongoing work on the national highway there. He also held a review meeting with MP, MLAs and high officials of the district to oversee the ongoing construction works besides roads.

Singh also stressed on the construction of a proper drainage system in the state to ensure longevity of roads during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the union minister also said that the civil aviation ministry will look into the matter of building a new airport at Kailashahar in Unakoti seriously if the state provides the required land for it. Kailashahar airport, which has been dormant for the past several years, has severe land constraint for expansion.

The state government has already announced that a 500 acre plot will be given to the centre to raise Tripura's second airport Hiracherra tea estate at Kailasahar.

