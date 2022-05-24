Union Minister VK Singh Visits Tripura, Meets CM Manik Saha

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V K Singh deliberated upon enhancing connectivity with neighbouring Bangladesh in a discussion held with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in his office in Agartala on Tuesday.
Taking to a social media platform, Saha wrote, “The Union Minister met me on a courtesy call. We had a detailed discussion on different state specific issues and underlined the need to use new technology in highway construction and speedy completion.”
The post further read, "We also discussed reopening of Kailashahar Airport and enhancing connectivity with Bangladesh by using Maitri Setu in South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision".
The union minister is on a three-day visit to Tripura. On Monday, Singh extensively toured Dhalai district to see the progress of the ongoing work on the national highway there. He also held a review meeting with MP, MLAs and high officials of the district to oversee the ongoing construction works besides roads.
Singh also stressed on the construction of a proper drainage system in the state to ensure longevity of roads during the monsoon.
Meanwhile, the union minister also said that the civil aviation ministry will look into the matter of building a new airport at Kailashahar in Unakoti seriously if the state provides the required land for it. Kailashahar airport, which has been dormant for the past several years, has severe land constraint for expansion.
The state government has already announced that a 500 acre plot will be given to the centre to raise Tripura's second airport Hiracherra tea estate at Kailasahar.