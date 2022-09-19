Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Judicial Custody Extended By Another 14 Days

A special court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by another 14 days on Monday, while taking cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet in which he has been named as an accused in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member and leader of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut on August 1 in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

Last week, the agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet which named Raut as an accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Raut has moved the special court for bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases.

Special judge M G Deshpande took cognizance of the prosecution complaint issued summons to all the accused in the matter including an aide of the Sena MP, Pravin Raut, while extending the judicial custody of Sanjay Raut by another 14 days.