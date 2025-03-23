Delhi Assembly's Budget Session Starts Tomorrow, CAG Report To Be Tabled

The Budget session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to commence on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat. The newly elected Delhi government will present its first budget on March 25.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta confirmed the schedule, stating, "Tomorrow is the first day of the Budget Session. The budget will be presented on March 25. The CAG report will also be tabled during the budget session."

The session, expected to run from March 24 to March 28, 2025, with provisions for extension if required, will focus on key financial and policy matters. The Delhi Assembly Secretariat stated that the CAG report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be tabled on Monday, marking the third such report to be presented.

A crucial highlight will be the presentation of the annual budget on March 25, detailing the government's financial roadmap and developmental priorities. A general discussion on the budget will follow on March 26, where lawmakers will scrutinize allocations and policy measures. The budget will then be considered and put to a vote on March 27.

March 28 has been designated for private members' business, allowing legislators to introduce and debate resolutions and bills. Assembly sittings will commence at 11:00 AM daily, with a lunch break from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The Question Hour, a key component of legislative accountability, is scheduled for March 24, 26, 27, and 28, during which ministers will address queries related to various departments. Lawmakers intending to raise public interest matters under Rule-280 must submit their notices by 5:00 PM on the preceding working day. The first ten notices for discussion will be determined through a balloting process each day.

Private Members' Resolutions will be discussed on March 28, with notices required 12 days in advance. The Speaker has also issued directives to ensure decorum and smooth proceedings throughout the session.