Delhi Assembly’s First Session Begins, LG Administers Oath to Protem Speaker

The first session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely assuming the role of Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath to Lovely, marking the beginning of the session. The election for the Speaker is scheduled to take place at 2 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Assembly during the session. Ahead of the Assembly's opening, Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma conveyed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign, assuring that the new government would work towards meeting public expectations.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the significance of the day, stating that the newly formed government would prioritize the welfare of Delhi's residents. Meanwhile, supporters gathered outside the residence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday morning to extend their greetings.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is set to address the Assembly on February 25, following which the pending CAG reports will be presented. Later, the Assembly will initiate discussions on the motion of thanks for the LG's address. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 11 AM on February 26, after which the election for the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place.