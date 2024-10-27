Delhi BJP President Suffers Severe Skin Ailments After Dip in Yamuna

According to reports, following the plunge, Sachdeva has been suffering from severe skin irritation and troubling episodes of breathlessness. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor reported that Sachdeva experienced intense itching and difficulty breathing before being admitted to the hospital's Dermatology department. “The redness and itching are severe, and he is experiencing periodic shortness of breath. However, his condition is now stable,” Kapoor stated.