Delhi BJP President Suffers Severe Skin Ailments After Dip in Yamuna

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was reportedly admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital days after he took a dip in the polluted Yamuna River as part of a protest against alleged corruption in the Delhi government.
According to reports, following the plunge, Sachdeva has been suffering from severe skin irritation and troubling episodes of breathlessness. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor reported that Sachdeva experienced intense itching and difficulty breathing before being admitted to the hospital's Dermatology department. “The redness and itching are severe, and he is experiencing periodic shortness of breath. However, his condition is now stable,” Kapoor stated.
Doctors have increased Sachdeva's medication and recommended rest, with expectations of his discharge by the following morning. Kapoor linked the BJP leader's health issues to his exposure to the "polluted" Yamuna, emphasizing that Sachdeva had no previous history of respiratory problems or skin irritation.
On Thursday, Sachdeva waded into the Yamuna at a ghat near ITO to protest what he described as the "corruption" of the Delhi government. During the demonstration, he challenged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to assess the river's condition firsthand.
The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Delhi Congress, with party chief Devender Yadav mocking Sachdeva's “political bravado” that ultimately led to his hospitalization.