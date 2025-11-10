Delhi Blast: Two Arrested, Ten Dead, 24 Injured, Toll May Rise

A car explosion near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort, Delhi Metro Station, on Monday evening sparked panic in the area, leaving at least Ten people dead and 24 injured, according to Delhi Police.

Two suspect has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The explosion occurred at 6:52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle that had stopped at a red light.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said that 2–3 people were inside the car at the time of the blast. The area, located directly opposite the pedestrian stretch of Chandni Chowk, was immediately cordoned off, and a high alert has been sounded across the city.

Seven fire tenders rushed to the site after three to four nearby vehicles caught fire following the blast. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell is also on the scene.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with authorities yet to confirm details. A Delhi Police official told, “As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done.”

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken stock of the situation.

Security agencies, including NSG, NIA, and the forensic department, have been deployed, while the Home Minister maintains continuous contact with the Intelligence Bureau.

Describing the chaos in the market, Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said, “All shops have now been closed. The roads are jam-packed, and there’s panic among shoppers. People are rushing to leave…there’s a long queue outside the market’s parking area as everyone is trying to get to their cars and exit as quickly as possible.”

Authorities have confirmed that one suspect has been arrested for questioning, and further investigations are underway to ascertain whether the explosion was deliberate.

