Delhi Blast: What Police Have Found So Far?

It is yet to be confirmed the exact reason for the powerful explosion that ripped through a car near the Red Fort Metro Station today, killing at least ten people and injuring 24 others.

Authorities have stated that it is too early to confirm whether the blast was caused by a bomb.

A senior officer was quoted to have saying in a prominent national media platform that the explosion occurred in a moving car on the road.

“There is no crater at the site, so we cannot confirm if it was a bomb blast. No pellet or splinter injuries, which are common in bomb explosions, have been reported so far. The car involved had two to three occupants and was completely destroyed. Forensic teams are collecting samples”.

According to another senior officer from the Delhi Police Special, he said to the media that No nails, shrapnel, wires, chemicals, or any suspicious debris have been found at the scene.

The blast, which took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, sparked a massive fire that engulfed several nearby vehicles.

Officials reported that six cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw were destroyed. Ten fire tenders rushed to the site, bringing the fire under control by 7:29 pm.

The explosion caused widespread panic in the area, with thick smoke plumes and eyewitness videos circulated by the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association showing burnt vehicles and bodies on the road.

“The blast was so loud it felt like an earthquake. Our building, nearly 800 metres away, shook,” Sanjay Bhargava, president of the association, told the media.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the probe, while Delhi Police and forensic teams continue to examine the car remains to determine the cause.

