Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight Hit by Bird, Aircraft’s Radome Damaged

A Delhi-bound Akasa Air plane was hit by a bird during the climb-out on Thursday morning, according to India's aviation regulator. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The DGCA in a statement said, “Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi.”

An Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru was cancelled on technical grounds at the last moment earlier this month, resulting in chaos at the airline's check-in counters with passengers demanding alternative flights to their destination. Akasa Air QP 1332 was scheduled to depart at 9.55 pm, but the airline informed the passengers that it was rescheduled at 10.55 pm, reported news agency PTI quoting a passenger.

"The airline said that we can fly on Wednesday at the same time. But it did not offer passengers food or hotel accommodation. It told us to take a refund or wait till tomorrow at the airport," the passenger alleged, as quoted by PTI.

An airline spokesperson confirmed the cancellation citing technical reasons.

"The flight has been cancelled due to technical reasons. The aircraft is grounded and being inspected. The passengers have been given the option either to avail the full refund or make arrangements in a hotel on their own and the airline will disburse that amount," the spokesperson said.