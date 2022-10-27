Assam Police Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crores in Karbi Anglong

Assam Police, continuing its Anti-Drugs campaign, seized Heroin worth Rs. 10 crores in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night.

The drugs weighing 1,263kg was seized from two four-wheeler vehicles and four accused were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The four accused has been identified as Daniel Kithori and Kapani S from Manipur, Sahabir Ali from Bihar and Shahjahan Ahmed Borbhuyan from Cachar district of Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, a Naka checking was set up by the police at Dilai Tiniali under Dilai police station when the vehicles were intercepted.

Bokajan SDPO John Das said, “On thorough search of two vehicles bearing registration number NL-01CA-0194 and AS-01AE-9207 a total of 100 packets soap cases containing 1.263kg of heroin was recovered along with cash Rs. 75,000.”