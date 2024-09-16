Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Resign Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is anticipated to resign from his position tomorrow (September 17, 2024).
As per reports, Kejriwal has requested a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, scheduled for around 4:30 pm tomorrow. During this meeting, Kejriwal is expected to tender his resignation.
In preparation for this move, AAP senior leaders convened an urgent meeting this evening to strategize the party's next steps. A decision on the new Chief Minister is likely to be made at the legislative party meeting, set for 11:30 am on Tuesday.
Earlier today, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha met with Kejriwal at his residence to discuss potential successors for the Chief Minister's post. This discussion followed Kejriwal’s surprising announcement on Sunday about his intention to resign. The speculation around his successor has ignited a flurry of political activity and debate.
Opposition figures have criticized Kejriwal’s resignation as a "PR stunt" aimed at improving his image. Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s resignation comes shortly after his release from Tihar Jail, where he was held on charges related to the liquor policy case. The Supreme Court granted him bail last Friday.
In his address to AAP leaders and workers on Sunday, Kejriwal stated that he would not return to the Chief Minister's chair until he received a mandate from the public. He emphasized his commitment to taking the matter to the people and seeking their approval before resuming his duties.
In a related development, Sisodia also announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would only return as Deputy Chief Minister if the public endorses his integrity. He criticized the false allegations against him and expressed his willingness to work only with public approval.
Kejriwal has indicated that he will vacate the Chief Minister's residence within 15 days of his resignation. The decision to step down was reportedly made during a closed-door meeting with senior AAP leaders.