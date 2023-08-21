Delhi Child Welfare Official Booked for Raping Friend's Minor Daughter

In a shocking incident, an official in the Department of Women and Child Development in Delhi and his wife were arrested on Monday for raping a minor girl.
The accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha, Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Welfare of GNCT and his wife Seema Rani were arrested on the charges of raping a minor girl.
DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi told reporters, “We have arrested two accused in connection with this case. One of them is 51-yearold Premoday Khakha, Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Welfare of GNCT, and the second accused is his wife, 50-year-old Seema Rani.”
The police informed that the accused was the local guardian of the victim after her father’s death.
“The victim is undergoing treatment and is currently stable. We have arrested Seema Rani as she was also aware of the incident and she has been effective in getting the abortion done. The investigation is in progress,” DCP Kalsi informed.
He further revealed, “She submitted that in November-December 2020 and January 2021 she was raped by her local guardian. When she told this to the accused’s wife, the woman threatened her and also made her undergo an abortion."
“The girl has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident. During her treatment and medication, the incidents came to light. The doctors have advised that the girl is not firt to give a statement. Actions will be taken after recording the girl’s statement,” he added.
The accused has been booked under for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her, reports stated.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the Chief Secretary to suspend the officer after the incident came to light.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the official suspension order reads.