Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi's Blessings To Make Delhi Better

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who led Aam Aadmi Party to astounding victory in the civic body polls on Wednesday, thanked the people for "believing" in him and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "blessings" for making the city better.

Kejriwal was addressing the party workers and candidates after registering a win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls as AAP won 134 seats out of 250 wards in the polls, and the BJP won 104 wards.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change. We have fulfilled the responsibilities that the people of Delhi gave us. I am indebted to you for believing in me and giving me love. We all have to work together. I appeal to all the candidates and parties that politics was only till today, we all have to work for the betterment of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister sought cooperation from the BJP and Congress in working "together" for the city.

"I want cooperation from the BJP and the Congress. I expect their cooperation. I appeal to the Centre and ask for the Prime Minister's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were also present on the occasion.

Sisodia said that the mandate by the people of Delhi was to oust the BJP from power.

"The people of Delhi have not only given the mandate to make Kejriwal win, but also to oust the BJP from the MCD. It is not just a victory but a big responsibility to clean the city," he said.