Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI, citing the "interest of investigation and justice," requested his custody after his initial three-day CBI custody ended.
Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved the order following arguments. The CBI alleged that Kejriwal did not cooperate during questioning, providing evasive responses.
"He did not give a proper explanation regarding the enhancement of profit margins for wholesalers under the new excise policy of Delhi 2021-22," the CBI stated in its remand application. They also questioned the hurried approval of the policy during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.
The CBI further alleged that Kejriwal evaded questions about his associate Vijay Nair's meetings with liquor business stakeholders in Delhi. Kejriwal also reportedly could not clarify his meetings with individuals accused in the case.
The ED had previously arrested Kejriwal on money laundering charges related to the same liquor policy, which was later scrapped. The AAP has accused the Centre of targeting the opposition with false cases.
Amid these developments, Kejriwal and the AAP continue to defend themselves, alleging political misuse of investigative agencies by the Centre.