Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by CBI in Liquor Policy Case on Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on Sunday in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged bribery in the liquor licensing policy.

As a result, security was beefed up outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi, with over 1,000 security personnel deployed and Section 144 imposed in the area to prevent large gatherings.

Protests by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers against Kejriwal's questioning led to the detention of several individuals. Security was also tightened outside the AAP office at Rouse Avenue.

Kejriwal's deputy, Manish Sisodia, was arrested last month in the same case. The AAP has denounced the allegations as a conspiracy against its leaders.

The CBI notice summoned Kejriwal to appear at its office at 11 am on Sunday. The probe agency is investigating allegations that liquor traders paid bribes to obtain licenses.

The case has caused a political stir, with opposition parties accusing the AAP of corruption and misuse of power. The AAP, in turn, has accused the central government of using the CBI to target its leaders.

Kejriwal's appearance before the CBI comes at a time when his party is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. The outcome of the case is likely to have a significant impact on the AAP's electoral prospects.

The CBI has previously questioned several other AAP leaders in the case, including former Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow.