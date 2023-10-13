Delhi Excise Policy: Court Sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to Judicial Custody Till Oct 27

A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27.
The Enforcement Directorate Friday produced Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, before Special Judge M K Nagpal on the expiry of his ED custody granted earlier.
The court also asked Singh not to "give speech about unrelated matters inside court” during the course of Friday's hearing.
The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.
The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.
(with inputs from PTI)